Israel deliberately bombed place where U.S.-Israeli prisoner was kept in Gaza: Abu Obeida

Abu Obeida, al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obaida says the brigades have lost contact with the team guarding U.S.-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander in Gaza after “direct Israeli bombardment” targeted their location.

Denouncing Israel for deliberately killing dual-nationality prisoners to continue genocide, he stated that his assessments indicate that the occupying regime of Israel is deliberately trying to escape the pressures of the dual-citizenship prisoners case to continue genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

On Saturday, Hamas had released a video filmed sometime last week and showing Alexander. In the video, Alexander appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to get him out of Gaza and urged Trump not to believe the “lies” told by Netanyahu.

