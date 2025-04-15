CEO Jaberi-Ansari: IRNA’s mission is to reflect realities comprehensively

Zahedan, IRNA – CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Hossein Jaberi-Ansari says the mission of the news organization is to reflect realities comprehensively to enable more informed decision-making.

In remarks on Tuesday, Jaberi-Ansari differentiated between the two concepts of reality and the image constructed of reality. “Constructing an image of reality — and not just merely reflecting it — is the special task undertaken by most media outlets, whereas individuals and states create realities,” he said.

Iran, Jaberi-Ansari said, is plagued by images that are constructed.

The mission of IRNA, which he called Iran’s “national” news organization, is to mirror reality in its totality to enable informed decision-making, Jaberi-Ansari said.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of IRNA’s office in the Sistan region in the Ramshar Free Trade Industrial Zone in Zabol.

IRNA’s CEO lamented that the image that exists of Sistan-and-Baluchestan in Tehran and other provinces does not match reality. Images of poverty, smuggling, terrorism, and insecurity have been rehashed many times and been turned into stereotypes about the region, he said, while the reality was that these issues are a small part of the larger picture of the region.

