Iran and Tajikistan stress enhancing defense cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda, has emphasized the development of defense cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Lieutenant General Sobirzoda, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and security fields.

Nasirzadeh considered this meeting a sign of the special status of the relations between the two countries, and pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities, noting that the relations between Iran and Tajikistan are strategic and based on brotherhood.

He said that global dynamics are evolving rapidly with a strong security emphasis, underscoring the need for strengthened bilateral ties and active engagement in the international bodies like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to address security threats, terrorism, and extremism.

Additionally, the defense minister condemned the silence of certain so-called human rights organizations regarding the war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

He stressed the need to pressure the occupying regime to stop the genocide and the massacre of innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s defense minister emphasized the importance of past cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration in combating terrorism, extremism, and arms smuggling.

At the end of the meeting, the defense ministers exchanged views on various defense issues.

