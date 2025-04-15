Security forces dismantle oil smuggling network in southwestern Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Security forces at the Marun oil field, located in southwestern Iran, have dismantled a major crude oil smuggling network.

During a targeted operation on Tuesday, authorities also intercepted two tankers carrying 60,000 liters of stolen crude oil and arrested three individuals linked to the smuggling ring.

Investigations revealed that the network had been siphoning oil by drilling holes into the Ahvaz-Omidiyeh underground export pipelines.

The smugglers were reportedly stealing and illegally transporting both crude oil and its derivatives.

The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Iranian officials to combat fuel smuggling, which has been a persistent challenge amid economic sanctions.

In late October 2023, the largest fuel smuggling gang in Iran, with over 2,000 smugglers and five thousand trucks, trailers, and tankers, was identified and dismantled.

