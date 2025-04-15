Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon kills a civilian

The Israeli regime has targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing a Lebanese citizen, according to local news outlets.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in southern Lebanon reported on Tuesday that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Aitaroun, a town in the Bint Jbeil area close to the border with occupied Palestine.

The assault resulted in the death of one Lebanese civilian and injured another.

No further details have been released yet.

Israel persists in violating the truce with Lebanon by carrying out frequent attacks on southern regions, the Bekaa, and the southern outskirts of Beirut, in addition to occupying the five disputed border points.

