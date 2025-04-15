Iran expresses concern over dire situation in Sudan's el-Fasher

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged city of el-Fasher, Sudan.

Baqaei on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the siege, a halt to attacks, and the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

He condemned the blockade of el-Fasher in North Darfur, as well as the targeting of defenseless civilians seeking refuge in the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps.

The spokesperson reiterated Iran's stance in support of Sudan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 300 civilians were killed over the weekend in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on refugee camps in Sudan's Darfur region.

The assaults on Friday and Saturday around the Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps, as well as the city of el-Fasher have also displaced about 400,000 people, according to the UN International Organization for Migration.

