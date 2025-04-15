Iran ready to facilitate signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty: Takht-e-Ravanchi

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi says Iran, as a country having friendly relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, is prepared to facilitate the signing of a bilateral peace treaty that has been finalized by the two neighbors.

The Islamic Republic is committed to the principle of good neighborliness and is ready to do everything necessary to help Yerevan and Baku reach the deal, Takht-e-Ravanchi said in an interview with Region Monitor, an Armenian news website on Monday.

He stressed that the signing of the agreement will be an important step not only for the stability of Armenia and Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

Expressing hope for a permanent end to military conflicts between the two South Caucasus neighbors, the Iranian deputy foreign minister urged them to focus now on the future. “The past is the past. We should focus on the future. The document is ready, and the sooner it is signed, the better,” he said.

Commenting on any possible military scenarios, Takht-e-Ravanchi stressed that Iran is “against any violations of territorial integrity,” adding that no one can rely on military force “to invade and occupy the territory of another country.”

At the end, he emphasized the need for regional cooperation based on mutual respect and international law to build peaceful future for the next generation.

In late March, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that the country had finalized a draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan and was ready to negotiate the time and place for signing the deal to end decades of conflicts between the two neighbors.

