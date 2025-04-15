Apr 15, 2025, 1:12 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85803947
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iranian and Russian officials meet in Vienna to further boost diplomatic ties

Apr 15, 2025, 1:12 PM
News ID: 85803947
Iranian and Russian officials meet in Vienna to further boost diplomatic ties
Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov (first from right) and Iranian envoy Reza Najafi (first from left)

Tehran and Moscow agreed to continue the traditional close cooperation between the diplomatic missions of both sides.

London, IRNA — The newly appointed Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, has held talks with his Russian counterpart, calling for the continuation of close diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, shared details of the meeting with Najafi on X late on Monday, saying, “We agreed to continue the traditionally close cooperation between our diplomatic missions.”

Najafi, who recently has started his mission, had earlier met with Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency to submit his credentials.

7129**9417

2 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .