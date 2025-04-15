Iranian and Russian officials meet in Vienna to further boost diplomatic ties

London, IRNA — The newly appointed Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, has held talks with his Russian counterpart, calling for the continuation of close diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, shared details of the meeting with Najafi on X late on Monday, saying, “We agreed to continue the traditionally close cooperation between our diplomatic missions.”

Najafi, who recently has started his mission, had earlier met with Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency to submit his credentials.

7129**9417