Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since October 2023: U.N.

Tehran IRNA – The United Nations has raised alarm over the increasingly dire situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged territory.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (O.C.H.A.) said on Monday.

Referring to the Israeli blockade of aid delivery to Gaza, the U.N. agency warned, “This could have life-threatening consequences for people in urgent need of care.”

It added that more than two thirds of the Gaza Strip was either under active displacement orders or designated as “no-go” zones, while “remaining space left for Palestinians is fragmented, unsafe and barely livable.”

The O.C.H.A. called on Israel, which “as the occupying power… has clear obligations under international law,” to make food, medical care and public health services available for the people under occupation.

“Since Israel imposed a full closure on the entry of cargo into Gaza, no one – including the U.N. and its humanitarian partners – has been permitted to bring in supplies,” the statement said.

Israel, with the backing of the U.S., launched a genocidal war on Gaza back in October 2023. It has since killed tens of thousands of civilians and flattened the coastal Palestinian territory.

In January this year, Tel Aviv reached a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, which briefly halted the war, but the regime resumed its military aggression in mid-March in violation of the terms of the truce deal.

