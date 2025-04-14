Britain sanctions Sweden-based group for alleged crimes across Europe

Tehran, IRNA – British Foreign and Commonwealth Office has imposed sanctions against a Sweden-based network for alleged attacks supported by Iran against targets across Europe.

In a statement on Sunday, the British ministry said that Foxtrot and its leader, Rawa Majid, have had “involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe”.

Britain claimed that the group perpetrated the violent acts on behalf of Iran.

“Last month, we announced that Iran will be placed on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) and to date, the U.K. has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities,” the statement said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaiel Baqaei had earlier rejected the British claims regarding the so-called Iranian efforts to threaten that country’s national security as “baseless and blame game”.

Baqaei recalled Britain’s black record in interventions against the Iranian nation, noting that London continues to seize every chance to host and support anti-Iranian terrorist groups.

