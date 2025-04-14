Apr 14, 2025, 11:55 PM
Several Israeli soldiers killed and wounded in Gaza ambush

Several Israeli soldiers killed and wounded in Gaza ambush
Several Israeli soldiers are killed and wounded in an ambush by al-Quds Brigades in eastern Gaza city.

News sources report the killing and wounding of several Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza City.

News sources reported the killing and wounding of several Zionist soldiers in eastern Gaza City, while the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, reported the targeting of an occupying sniper in the same area.

According to Sama News Agency, the Israeli media reported that several soldiers were injured during a security incident in the Shuja'iya neighborhood, located to the east of Gaza City.

The incident occurred when the Israeli soldiers were caught in a pre-planned ambush inside a building during a field operation.

According to reports, at least four Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack, and some sources described it as one of the most severe field incidents in recent days.

