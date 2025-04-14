Iranian and Russian officials review bilateral ties and international developments

Moscow, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin in Moscow for talks covering a host of issues, including bilateral relations.

Gharibabadi, who is in Moscow to attend the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, held talks with Vasilievich before the session on Monday.

The meeting, which took place at the Russian Foreign Ministry compound, was also attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali.

During their talks, the two sides exchanged views on the latest state of bilateral ties and ways of coordination between Tehran and Moscow within the framework of international organizations.

Additionally, they discussed other topics, including the achievements of multilateralism, efforts to combat unilateralism, and initiatives designed to promote peace and security in the international community within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations was launched in New York in July 2021. It is composed of 18 member states, including Algeria, China, Cuba, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

The group is committed to upholding the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, which include promoting international peace and security, economic development, human rights, and self-determination.

