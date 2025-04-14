European Union imposes new sanctions on Iran

The European Union (E.U.) has adopted new sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and two organizations under the pretext of human rights issues.

The European Union imposed the new sanctions on Monday.

Among those listed were three judges, two prosecutors, and two prison officials, including Hedayatollah Farzadi, head of Tehran’s Evin Prison, and Mehdi Nemati, head of the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department. Additionally, Shiraz Prison and the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz’s first branch have been sanctioned.

Restrictive measures now apply to a total of 232 individuals and 44 entities. They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the E.U., and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed.

Since 2022, the E.U. has drastically increased restrictive measures on Iran, adopting 11 packages of sanctions under the pretext of human rights issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently warned about the repercussions of Western interventionist actions, asserting that actions will not go unanswered. Iranian officials emphasize that Europe’s unconstructive behaviors contradict the principles of the United Nations Charter as well as international rules.

