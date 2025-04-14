Grossi says he will visit Iran in coming days

London, IRNA — Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), says he will pay a visit to Tehran soon.

“Continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency are essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed,” wrote Grossi on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. He also noted that he had received the credentials of Iran’s Ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that Grossi expected to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday.

Similarly, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami confirmed last week that Grossi would soon visit Tehran for talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

