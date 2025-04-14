Russia welcomes Iran-U.S. talks in Oman

Russia has once again welcomed the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, expressing hope that the negotiations would help achieve a concrete result.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko was quoted by Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency on Monday as saying that Russia always judges any negotiations by their results.

He added that Moscow will expect the results to be concrete and tangible.

The Russian diplomat emphasized, however, that Moscow will only be happy if positive results are achieved from the negotiations.

Earlier Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, also hailed the outcome of the first round of discussions between Iranian and American delegations in Muscat.

“On the outcomes of the meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram account.

The discussions, hosted and mediated by Oman on Saturday, focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of the sanctions against the country.

Many countries around the world have reacted positively to the indirect Iran-U.S. talks, the second round of which is expected to be held next week.

