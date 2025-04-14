Apr 14, 2025, 1:12 PM
President Pezeshkian offers condolences for death of Iran's nuclear industry founder

President Masoud Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian offered condolences to the family of the late Iranian nuclear scientist Akbar Etemad.

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message expressed condolences over the passing of Akbar Etemad, the founder of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Undoubtedly, the invaluable contributions of this distinguished scientific figure, who acted with a profound sense of responsibility to advance nuclear technology and promote scientific and industrial independence, paving the way for progress in this strategic field, will never be forgotten, the message read.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref also issued separate condolence messages regarding Etemad’s demise.

Born in Hamadan, Iran on January 9, 1931, Etemad served as the head of the AEOI from 1974 to 1978. He passed away in Paris, France on April 11, 2025.

