Administration thanks Leader for green-lighting indirect talks with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA — President Masoud Pezeshkian and the members of his cabinet have expressed their appreciation for the strategic approval given by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to hold indirect negotiations with the United States in the Omani capital, Muscat.

During the cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian and administration officials also commended Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's efforts in advancing the diplomatic engagement.

At the cabinet meeting, Araqchi presented a comprehensive report briefing the administration on the first round of the indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the U.S.

