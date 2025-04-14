British diplomat terms Iran-U.S. talks first step to reach diplomatic solution

London, IRNA – U.K. Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Hamish Falconer has described the indirect talks between Iran and the United States held in Muscat on Saturday as the first step to reach a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear problem.

“I’m glad to be in Muscat to welcome the important first step in Oman between US-Iran in seeking a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear problem,” Falconer wrote on his X account on Monday.

Stressing the limitation of time, he said, “The UK, alongside E3 partners, stand ready to support.”

The first round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks, hosted by Oman, took place in Muscat on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described the negotiations as “constructive and promising.” Araqchi also confirmed that a second round of indirect talks with the American team would take place next week to “discuss the framework of an agreement.” He added that the next round may not be held in Muscat, but Oman would remain the mediator.

