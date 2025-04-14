Takht-e-Ravanchi briefs Parliament on Oman talks; ‘says next round will be held in Europe’

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has briefed Parliament on the first round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, held in Oman on Saturday.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday evening that Takht-e-Ravanchi had attended the session earlier in the day to elaborate on the content of the negotiations.

Rezaei quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying that the focus of the talks had been on defining a framework for future negotiations, which he said would be limited to nuclear and sanctions-related issues.

During the meeting, Takht-e-Ravanchi emphasized that the Iranian side had rejected the use of threats by the other side and made clear that Iran would respond in kind to any hostile move.

According to Rezaei, Takht-e-Ravanchi cited the U.S. side as saying that it was serious about the negotiations and had no intention of pursuing war, and expressed readiness to address Iran’s concerns. They also expressed Washington’s willingness to invest in Iran and stated that they were serious about resolving the issues.

Rezaei said the lawmakers also raised the need for firm responses to threats and avoiding what they called flaws of a 2015 deal, which the U.S. abandoned in 2018.

