Jordan strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry has condemned “in the strongest terms” Israel’s missile strike that hit Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, the last fully functioning medical facility there.

The strike hit the hospital early on Sunday, forcing the displacement of patients and medical staff, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Jordan denounced the attack as a “blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” as well as a clear breach of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, said a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah, which was carried on Sunday evening by Amman-based daily, The Jordan Times.

Qudah reaffirmed Jordan’s condemnation of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza, “the systematic targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” and the destruction of vital facilities providing essential services to the Palestinians in Gaza.

He also condemned “Israel’s use of starvation and siege as weapons to forcibly displace Palestinians,” warning of the consequences of the regime’s violations and their impact on regional security and stability.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities to compel Israel to immediately cease its aggression on Gaza, allow aid into the territory, and fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Al-Quds as its capital.

