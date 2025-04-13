Iran says Israel’s attacks on Gaza hospitals are part of plan to eliminate Palestine

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned Israel’s missile strike on Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital as a “heinous crime,” saying that the regime’s attacks on the territory’s hospitals and health centers are part of a plan to eliminate Palestine.

Two missiles hit a building inside Al-Ahli Hospital, located in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighborhood, early on Sunday. The Health Ministry in Gaza said the building was “completely destroyed,” forcing the “displacement of patients and hospital staff.”

“Attacks on health infrastructure in occupied Palestine are not only a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and principles of international humanitarian laws, but also they are part of the genocide and elimination plan of Palestine,” said Baqaei in a statement shared on his official Telegram page on Sunday night.

He said that supporters of the regime, especially the United States, Britain, and Germany, which provide Israel with money and weapons, are directly responsible for the crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.

The spokesperson also emphasized the need for bringing an end to the impunity enjoyed by Israel’s “criminal officials”, calling on international bodies, including the United Nations, to seriously react to the “heinous crime.”

He further said that all governments, especially the Islamic ones, are obliged to take initiatives to stop crimes committed by Israel and bring its officials to justice.

4194