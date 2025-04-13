World bullies own most offensive weapons but forbid defensive arms for others: Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Western powers deem themselves entitled to possess the deadliest and most offensive types of weaponry while forbidding independent nations from owning defensive arms.

In a meeting with commanders and officials from the Armed Forces on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei also said that ill-wishers were frustrated with Iran’s progress in various fields, most notably in the defense sector.

“The Armed Forces are the country’s shield and a refuge for the nation against any aggressor,” the Leader said.

While commending the Armed Forces for their preparedness, weaponry, and organizational capabilities, Ayatollah Khamenei urged them to adopt both “software- and hardware-related measures” to effectively carry out their “national duty.”

“Alongside hardware, software readiness is very important to countering hostile efforts,” he said.

Referring to enemy plots against Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Islamic and independent nature of the governing system in Iran was the reason behind enemies’ hostility toward the country. “What irritates the enemy is not the name ‘the Islamic Republic’; rather, the will of a country to be Muslim and independent and have an identity of its own and not rely on others for its dignity is what angers them,” the Leader added.

The Leader also called on the Armed Forces to maintain their “faith, courage, and trust in God” and warned that armies that lacked such characteristics have encountered failure throughout history.

He said that “of course, there are also some tangible economic difficulties that must be resolved,” but they should not overshadow “the amazing progress” the country has achieved.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the Western media’s bias against Iran, saying they report what they wish to be true as actual news. This campaign of propaganda must be confronted, he added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, outlined the country’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

“The Armed Forces are fully prepared, with the support of the nation, and will leave the enemies longing for their sinister goals,” Baqeri said.

