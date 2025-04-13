Apr 13, 2025, 2:32 PM
Iran will continue indirect talks with U.S. under Oman’s mediation

Iran will continue indirect talks with U.S. under Oman’s mediation
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Oman would continue to serve as the intermediary, but the location for future rounds is still under consideration.

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Tehran has reaffirmed its commitment to indirect talks with Washington, focusing on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions.

Iran-U.S. discussions, mediated by Oman, will based on guidelines set by senior Iranian officials, said Baqaei on Sunday.

He emphasized that the talks remain strictly centered on nuclear matters, dismissing speculation about direct negotiations.

There is no agenda beyond indirect discussions, he said, adding that Iran has declared that direct negotiations are unproductive under conditions of threats, pressure, or intimidation.

Oman will continue to serve as the intermediary, he said, adding that the location for future rounds of talks is still under consideration.

