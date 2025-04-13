Apr 13, 2025, 1:42 PM
Iranians show solidarity with Palestinians amid new attacks on Gaza

Iranians show solidarity with Palestinians amid new attacks on Gaza
Pro-Palestine rally in Iran's Ahvaz on April 13, 2025

Thousands of Iranians held pro-Palestine rallies as Israel kept committing atrocities in the Gaza Strip.  

Tehran, IRNA — People from all walks of life have taken to streets to express solidarity with the people of Palestinian amid the escalating crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

In reaction to intensified attacks on Gaza by the Israeli regime, Iranians in various cities have organized rallies to show support for the Palestinian people and condemn the atrocities committed by the regime.

Iranians show solidarity with Palestinians amid new attacks on Gaza
Pro-Palestine rally in Iran's Mashhad on April 11, 2025

The rallies are being held in different cities, with participants chanting slogans in support of Palestinians.

Demonstrators held placards with messages such as “Death to Israel,” “Palestine is not alone,” and “Gaza is in our hearts,” expressing their outrage against the ongoing violence in Gaza.

