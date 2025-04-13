Pakistani politician urges Muslim states to take immediate and decisive steps to halt daily massacre in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, in a letter to the leaders of Islamic countries, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, has urged the governments of all Muslim-majority nations to take immediate and decisive steps to halt the daily massacre in Gaza Strip.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we urge your esteemed government, and the governments of all Muslim-majority nations, to take immediate and decisive steps to halt this daily massacre,” the letter reads.

Naeem ur Rehman expressed concern over the catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and said, “Innocent civilians, including women and children, are being killed indiscriminately.”

He also slammed the silence or inaction of the global community in the face of such atrocities.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza today is nothing short of genocide. Innocent civilians, including women and children, are being killed indiscriminately.”

“Hospitals, journalists, schools and shelters-protected under international law-are being deliberately targeted,” Pakistani politician stated.

“The destructive capability of modern weaponry – freely and disproportionately available to Israel – has made the scale of devastation unlike anything witnessed in past crises,” he wrote.

Israel resumed military strikes in Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, pushing up the total death toll from the war since early October 2023 to over 50,600. The regime has also blocked the entry of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza amid its renewed attacks.

