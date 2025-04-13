Some 100,000 people rally in Bangladesh’s capital against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Some 100,000 people have taken to the streets of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, to condemn Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

According to The AP, the protesters gathered at the Suhrawardy Park in the Dhaka University area, carrying Palestinian flags.

The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine” and carried symbolic coffins and effigies representing civilian casualties of the United States-backed war.

Many of them also beat the images of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their support for the Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people demonstrated in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in front of the U.S. embassy in Spain’s capital, Madrid.

According to TASS, the participants in the demonstration held Palestinian flags and protested against the U.S.’s complicity in the genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people.

They chanted slogans such as “This is not war, this is genocide” and other slogans, waved the large Palestinian flag and condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime and the United States in the Gaza Strip.

Some of them held pictures of Trump and Netanyahu as the perpetrators of these crimes, while demanding an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

Israel launched the brutal war on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupying regime over its intensified violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The war has so far killed nearly 51,000 people, many of them women and children.

