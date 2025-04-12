VP for executive affairs says indirect talks with the U.S. were held with ‘dignity and prudence’

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-President for Executive Affairs Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah has said that a first round of Iran’s indirect negotiations with the United States was conducted well with “dignity and produce”, and in line with the interests of the Iranian people.

Ghaempanah made the remark on his X account on Saturday evening following the negotiations which were held earlier in the day in Oman’s capital, Muscat.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian negotiating team. The U.S. side was headed by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

“Today’s indirect negotiations with the United States, led by my esteemed brother Mr. Araqchi, were conducted well with dignity, prudence, expediency, and in line with the interests of the Iranian people,” the VP said in his post, adding that the negotiations proceeded in a satisfactory way.

Following the talks, the Foreign Ministry announced that the first round of the discussions in Muscat had been held in “a constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect.”

Araqchi also described the negotiations as “promising and constructive,” saying that Iranian and U.S. representatives will hold another round of negotiations next week.

4194