Iran: Oman talks not expected to take long

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says he doesn’t believe the current round of talks with the United States in Oman would take long.

Speaking on the sidelines of the indirect talks in Muscat, Oman on Saturday afternoon, Baqaei said the ongoing round was a start.

The spokesperson said: “This is a start, therefore it is only natural that the sides exchange their fundamental principles [only] via the Omani intermediary at this stage. Thus, we don’t expect this round to take long.”

Baqaei is a member of the Iranian negotiating team, headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The talks, the first in years, are being held indirectly via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who shuttles between the separate rooms where the Iranian and American negotiators are stationed to relay messages.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is the top U.S. negotiator.

The talks, which started in Muscat earlier on Saturday, came after Trump wrote to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington.

Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018.

Iran says it is giving diplomacy a “genuine chance” if the American side demonstrates resolve and goodwill.

4482