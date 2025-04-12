Israeli military will expand offensive ‘throughout most of Gaza’

Israel’s minister in charge of military affairs, Israel Katz, has announced plans to expand the ongoing offensive across much of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli operations will intensify and expand to other areas throughout most of Gaza, and “you will need to evacuate the combat zones,” Katz said in a message directed to Gaza residents.

Katz also said that the Israeli army has taken control of what it calls the “Morag Corridor,” a route in southern Gaza that separates Rafah from the rest of the Strip.

This move effectively designates Rafah as an “Israeli security zone,” he said.

In his statement, Katz warned Palestinians in Gaza that this was their last chance to banish Hamas and release all prisoners.

The Israeli minister also said that the Netzarim Corridor, a strip of land that divides Gaza in two, will also be expanded.

He added that Palestinians wishing to leave Gaza will be provided a “passage,” referring to a contentious plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the enclave.

