Hamas holds Netanyahu responsible for continuation of war in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip and obstructing the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement.

Hamas, in a statement on Saturday, pointed to the growing calls within the occupying regime to end the war and release prisoners, saying they were clear evidence of Netanyahu’s direct role in dragging the war and intensifying the suffering of both Palestinians and Israeli prisoners.

The Palestinian group said that Netanyahu was shedding the blood of children in Gaza and its prisoners to serve his political objectives of remaining in power and avoiding his corruption trial.

Hamas emphasized that its call for an end to the war in exchange for the release of prisoners has gained global support, yet Netanyahu remains the sole obstacle to its implementation.

It warned that each day of delay in ending the war would result in further casualties among Palestinian civilians and worsen the plight of prisoners.

The statement followed petitions signed by hundreds of military reservists, officers, doctors, and academics in the occupied territories, urging an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

