Araqchi: Iran seeks a fair and dignified agreement negotiated from a position of equality

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is seeking a fair and dignified agreement with the United States negotiated from a position of equality, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says, ahead of planned indirect talks with U.S. representatives.

Speaking after a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday, Araqchi said that if the U.S. has sufficient resolve, the two sides can decide on a timetable for the talks.

“Our intention is to reach a fair and dignified agreement from a position of equality,” he said.

The foreign minister said that if the other side comes to the negotiating table with the same attitude, there will be a chance for a preliminary understanding that would mark a path for continued negotiations.

He also said that the delegates accompanying him are experts who have extensive experience in negotiating.

“What is clear so far is that the talks will be indirect,” he said. “From our perspective, the discussions will only concern the nuclear issue and will take place with the aim of reaching an agreement from a position of equality that serves the national interests of the Iranian people.”

Earlier in the day, Araqchi arrived in the Omani capital of Muscat to hold indirect negotiations with top American diplomats. He is accompanied by his deputies Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, as well as Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

The U.S. delegation is led by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Tehran rejected Washington’s proposal for direct negotiations over Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign and threats of military action against Iran.

Trump withdrew from a previous, multinational deal with Iran in 2018.

