Yemen targets military positions in Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s Army drone unit has targeted two military positions in the occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) using two Jaffa drones.

According to Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, said that the operation was carried out in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian nation and its resilient fighters, in response to the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian nation, emphasizing that the ongoing U.S. invasion in Yemen would not deter them from fulfilling their humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military released a statement claiming that it had intercepted and shot down a Yemeni drone before it entered occupied Palestine.

