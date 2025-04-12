Foreign minister offers condolences on passing of Iran’s nuclear industry founder

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has extended his condolences over the death of Akbar Etemad, the first head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and a key figure in the country’s nuclear industry.

In a message on Saturday, Araqchi expressed his condolences to the family of Etemad, as well as to all Iranians, especially the scientific community and those involved in the nuclear industry.

He noted that the legacy Etemad left through the establishment of the AEOI continues to contribute significantly to the nation's development and progress.

Similarly, First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref also issued a message over the demise of Etemad, noting that his tireless efforts and deep vision laid the foundation stone for Iran's scientific self-reliance in the field of nuclear energy.

Born in Hamadan, Iran on January 9, 1931, Etemad served as the head of the AEOI from 1974 to 1978. He passed away in Paris, France on April 11, 2025.

