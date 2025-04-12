Iran, Norway stress need for continuation of diplomatic and political consultations

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and his Norwegian counterpart, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, have discussed relations between Iran and Norway, emphasizing the importance of continued diplomatic and political consultations between the two sides.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday, according to a news release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The forum, which is an annual conference on international diplomacy, is held in the Turkish city from April 11 to 13.

Khatibzadeh and Kravik discussed the latest regional and international developments.

They also exchanged views on Iran-Norway relations, stressing the need for the continuation of diplomatic and political consultations between the two countries.

9376**4194