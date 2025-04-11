The U.S.’s only achievement is the killing of Yemeni civilians: Ansarullah spokesperson

Mohammed Abdul Salam, spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, said, “The only achievement of America from its aggression against Yemen is the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

According to Yemen's Al-Masirah news network, Abdul Salam said that the attack on the civilian infrastructure is a crime against the Yemeni people and shows the enemy’s defeat.

He said that the crimes of the United States will strengthen the determination of the Yemeni people in pursuing their legitimate and just goals.

The Ansarullah spokesperson said that the U.S. claim that it attacked Yemen with the aim of ensuring the security of international shipping and the security of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait is a false and false claim.

He said that the only purpose of the U.S. aggression against Yemen is to support and defend the Israeli regime and encourage it to continue the massacre of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson for Ansarullah said that the US support for the Israeli regime and its encouragement to continue the massacre of the people of Gaza is a sign of returning to the era of barbarians and the law of the jungle.

