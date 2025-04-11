36 Israeli strikes on Gaza killed only women and children, U.N. finds

The United Nations has found that a large number of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed only women and children, as Israel has been targeting residential buildings and tents since it resumed the war in the Palestinian territory on March 18.

“In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children,” said U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

“Between 18 March and 9 April 2025, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people,” she told reporters in Geneva.

She said that Israeli strikes across Gaza were “leaving nowhere safe.”

The U.N. Human Rights Office has also released a report, saying that the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It said that repeated evacuation orders by Israel have resulted in forcible transfer of tens of thousands of Palestinians into small and densely populated areas where delivering supplies of basic goods is not possible.

The evacuation orders are part of efforts to establish a so-called buffer zone in Gaza with dire consequences for Palestinians.

9341**4353