Relations with Iraq among the most crucial areas of Iran’s foreign policy: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says relations with neighboring Iraq are among the most important aspects of Iran’s foreign policy.

“Iran’s relationship with Iraq is one of the most important areas of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we consider the people of the friendly and neighboring country of Iraq as our brothers,” Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Friday.

The president said he hoped an opportunity would soon arise for an in-person meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, enabling the two leaders to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and deepen bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq.

President Rashid reciprocated these sentiments, affirming that the Iraqi government and nation will always stand by Iran.

Rashid also said he was eager to hold a meeting with Pezeshkian to explore opportunities for increased mutual cooperation.

He added that Iraq is ready to work with Iran to ensure stability, security, and prosperity for both nations and the region.

