Apr 11, 2025, 2:48 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85800028
T T
1 Persons

Tags

U.S. prosecutors charge 12 pro-Palestinian student protesters with felonies

Apr 11, 2025, 2:48 PM
News ID: 85800028
U.S. prosecutors charge 12 pro-Palestinian student protesters with felonies
Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen speaks during a charge announcement for the 12 pro-Palestine student protesters in San Jose, April 10, 2025.

The twelve people, current and former Stanford students who took part in pro-Palestine protests last year, have been charged with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass.

American prosecutors have announced felony charges against a dozen current and former students at Stanford University over their alleged involvement in the takeover of a campus building last year.

The twelve people have been charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to trespass, according to a news release by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, which was carried by the AP news agency.

Those charged will be arraigned later this month, said the report citing the DA’s office.  

The Stanford University, like many other campuses across the United States, was in 2024 the scene of pro-Palestine protests amid Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip. The protesting students demanded their universities divest from Israel.

The takeover at the Stanford University, in California, took place on June 5 when some students barricaded themselves inside an administrative building that houses the university president’s office.

Prosecutors accuse the charged students of planning the takeover, and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the building during the three-hour takeover. They accuse the students of breaking windows and furniture, disabling a camera and splashing fake blood, according to ABC News.

The media outlet, citing Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen, said that all the charged students are U.S. citizens. If convicted, the maximum punishment would be more than three years in prison, it added.

7129**4194

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .