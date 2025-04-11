Iran says it will assess the U.S.’s intent and resolve in Oman talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to evaluate the “intent and resolve” of the United States during the upcoming indirect talks, and will respond accordingly.

The spokesperson made the remarks in a post on X social media platform Friday a day before the talks are held in Oman.

He said that Iran is giving diplomacy “a genuine chance” by taking part in the direct negotiations, and that the U.S. should value that decision.

“In earnest and with candid vigilance we are giving diplomacy a genuine chance. U.S. should value this decision formed despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla,” Baqaei said in his post.

“We do not prejudge… We do not predict… We intend to assess the other side’s intent and resolve this Saturday. We shall reflect and respond accordingly,” the spokesperson further said.

Representatives from Iran and the U.S. are set to hold indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The indirect talks are held after Tehran rejected Washington’s proposal for direct negotiations over President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign and threats of military action on Iran.

