Israel violates ceasefire in Gaza with the U.S. support: Ansarullah leader

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi says the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with backing from the United States.

According to Yemen's Al-Masirah TV channel, al-Houthi on Thursday termed the Israeli measures as genocide against Palestinians, criticizing the Israeli regime for failing to uphold its commitments under the ceasefire deal.

The regime, encouraged by Washington, disregarded the agreement’s terms and escalated military operations in Gaza, he said.

Ansarullah leader criticized Israel's treatment of Palestinian prisoners which is a crucial issue for Palestinians.

Al-Houthi further denounced the Israeli plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, and the closure of UNRWA schools in occupied territories, which he deemed a violation of Palestinians’ right to education.

He also said that Israel’s renewed attacks have deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

