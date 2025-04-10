Iran’s military prowess is at all-time high: Navy commander

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says that the naval authority and military strength of Iran have reached unprecedented levels of power.

Speaking in Bandar Abbas on Thursday to the naval personnel and their families, Rear Admiral Irani declared Iran's military strength as unprecedented and its recent operations indicative of its global standing.

The Navy commander stressed the worldwide recognition of Iran's naval capabilities, adding that their influence stretches beyond the country's borders and is acknowledged globally.

He also said that Iran's navy is now acknowledged as a significant power by its enemies, warning of the possibility of direct naval conflicts.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Minister Esma’eel Khatib has said that Iran’s post-Islamic Revolution military is globally recognized for its power and has challenged major powers, including the U.S.

The official highlighted the ideological grounding of Iran's military doctrine, portraying the Armed Forces as serving the people.

