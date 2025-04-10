Foreign minister discusses regional developments with Egyptian counterpart

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional developments.

The top Iranian and Egyptian diplomats spoke on the phone late on Wednesday, according to the Telegram page of Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Araqchi emphasized the importance of collective action by regional countries to immediately stop the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, which he said is crucial for resolving other crises in the West Asia region.

The two officials expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the region as a result of the continuous attacks and occupation by the Israeli regime in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the ongoing air aggression by the United States on Yemen.

Araqchi and Abdelatty stressed the necessity of enhancing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tensions and prevent a widespread crisis throughout the region.

They also discussed the planned indirect talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, which are due to be held this coming Saturday in Muscat, Oman.

On Thursday, Araqchi and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani also held a telephone conversation, exchanging views on regional and global issues.

Referring to a recent phone call between Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Al Zayani expressed hope for continued bilateral consultations on mutual issues.

Araqchi, on his part, emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue among regional countries to strengthen peace and stability, reiterating Iran’s readiness to cooperate in this regard.

