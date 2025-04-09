U.S. issues new sanctions on Iran ahead of talks in Oman

The United States Department of the Treasury issued new sanctions against Iran just two days after President Donald Trump announced plans for discussions with Tehran regarding its nuclear program.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Treasury identified five Iranian entities and one individual as targets for their alleged support of Iran’s nuclear program. Among the designated groups were the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its subsidiary, the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company.

The sanctions also included Majid Mosallat, head of Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company, who the Treasury accused of aiding the procurement of foreign components for Iran’s nuclear activities.

The new sanctions come as delegations from Iran and the United States are expected to hold their first round of talks in Oman.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that a deal could be reached if the U.S. approaches the negotiations with goodwill.

While Trump has proposed diplomacy to “make a new deal” to replace the one he abandoned during his first term, he has simultaneously reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran and threatened to bomb the country if no deal is reached.

Tehran has condemned the sanctions and the threats of military action, describing them as contradictory to Trump’s offer of negotiations.

