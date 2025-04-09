China slaps retaliatory tariffs of 84% on U.S. goods

China has retaliated against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies by increasing levies on U.S. imports to 84 percent, up from 34 percent, effective April 10.

This move follows the latest U.S. tariff hike, which raised levies on Chinese goods to a staggering 104 percent as of April 9.

China’s Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council announced the tariff increase, saying it would stand up against economic bullying.

The escalating trade war threatens to halt commerce between the world’s two largest economies.

In 2024, the United States exported $143.5 billion worth of goods to China while importing $438.9 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Trump said on Tuesday that global leaders were eager to negotiate trade deals with the United States as his aggressive tariffs take effect. However, several countries, including key U.S. trading partners, have responded with reciprocal measures and appear ready to explore alternatives to American products.

2050**4353