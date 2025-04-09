Why is Trump not seeking war?

In the current situation, Trump is not seeking war with Iran. The reasons for this will be examined below.

1- Iran's deterrent power

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to prove its deterrent power to the United States. Trump knows that starting a war with Iran is in his power, but its continuation and end will be beyond his control and the United States will suffer. Given Trump's slogans about improving the US economy and avoiding the costs of new wars, it does not seem that he intends to take military action against Iran at this time. Of course, this does not mean that Iran does not need to be prepared for any military aggression. Tehran is considering all possibilities and will prevent any possible damage by strengthening its defense capabilities. Iran’s military and political commanders know very well that in the current critical situation, making the right decision and having a long-term strategy will play an important role in ensuring the country’s security. The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an independent and powerful country throughout its history after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, has never been willing to negotiate with other countries under pressure. Relying on the power of the people who have always supported this system, as well as its high defense and military capabilities, and at the same time having a special geopolitical position and economic capabilities, it has not and will not be willing to deal with, negotiate with, or make concessions to any country under pressure.

2- Indirect negotiations

The Islamic Republic of Iran has accepted indirect negotiations with the US through Oman with a logical and intelligent decision, within the framework of reducing tensions. This action shows that Iran is not seeking tension and prefers to resolve disputes through diplomatic channels. On the other hand, due to its lack of trust in the United States and the experience of previous negotiations, it is not willing to engage in direct negotiations. These negotiations, which are conducted in a cautious atmosphere, can pave the way for reducing international pressure and achieving tangible results. Trump has also announced from the beginning that he prefers negotiations. This approach by Iran has deprived the US government of the excuse to enter the war. In the meantime, the role of professional diplomacy and the intelligent use of international tools is very vital to protect the country's interests.

3- Psychological operations of the Zionist regime

The Zionist regime and its affiliated media are trying to create an atmosphere in which war between the US and Iran seems inevitable. Netanyahu has made every effort to bring about this war, and his trip to the US was probably also in this direction. These propaganda and psychological operations, which are being followed intensively through the media, are in fact an attempt by Israel to overcome the current complex situation. However, evidence shows that these measures are more psychological in nature and aim to influence public opinion and American decision-makers.

The ball is now in America's court, and it remains to be seen to what extent rationality plays a role in its policies. In this context, cooperation between Iran and regional allies is of great importance to counter these efforts. Also, creating a common understanding and unity against external threats is of great importance.