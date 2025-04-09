President Pezeshkian visits an exhibition of nuclear industry achievements

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear industry achievements on the occasion of National Nuclear Technology Day, has been briefed on the latest advances in the field.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, along with a group of senior nuclear officials accompanied President Pezeshkian on this visit.

Pezeshkian was briefed on the latest achievements of Iranian experts in nuclear technology, including advancements in the fuel cycle, energy and electricity production, heavy water and its derivatives, nuclear medicines, plasma technology, and the application of radioactive beams.

Iran’s nuclear industry achievement exhibition is held in three main sections. The first section includes pavilions in the field of air-borne geophysics, exploration and operational projects of uranium mines, yellow cake production, uranium processing, fuel complexes, and enrichment. The second one focuses on energy-related projects, including those associated with nuclear power plants. The third section showcases applications of nuclear industry.

9376**9417