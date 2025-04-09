After humiliation at the White house, Netanyahu seems to dismiss U.S. negotiations with Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to reject the United States’ choice to pursue negotiations with Iran, following a humiliating episode at the White House where his preferred option of military strikes on Iranian sites was snubbed.

“We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” the Israeli prime minister said in a video statement on Tuesday, referring to Israel and the United States. “This can be done in an agreement, but only if… they go in, blow up (Iran’s) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision,” he said, apparently suggesting that a potential agreement must envision the “blowing up” of Iranian facilities.

He added that if the talks drag on, “then the military option becomes inevitable.”

Iran has scheduled indirect negotiations with the U.S. in Oman on Saturday. It has also warned that, while it is ready to resolve the dispute over its nuclear program through negotiations, any strikes against its nuclear facilities will be met with a devastating response.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said a deal is possible if the United States shows goodwill.

