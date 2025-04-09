U.S. State Department confirms Witkoff will be in Oman on Saturday

New York, IRNA – U.S. Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will be in Oman for talks with Iran on Saturday.

“This is a meeting that's happening, right? On Saturday, there's a meeting. There's no negotiations,” Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated Washington's threats and claimed President Trump had reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

Trump made it very clear to Iran they have a choice to make, she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed top Iranian and American officials will hold indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday.

The announcement came after Trump said that the two sides were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also threatened once again that if the talks were unsuccessful, “Iran is going to be in great danger.”

9376**9417