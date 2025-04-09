Iran and the European Union discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi and Olof Skoog, European Union deputy foreign policy chief, have discussed nuclear issue, lifting sanctions against Iran, and the prospect of negotiations.

Takht-e-Ravanchi and Skoog decided to continue talks in different levels. Skoog has recently succeeded Enrique Mora.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of the Iran-Austria political consultations committee meeting was held in Vienna.

Takht-e-Ravanchi who was also invited to this meeting met Nikolaus Marschik, the secretary-general and deputy foreign minister of Austria.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural, research, and consular fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They also stressed their determination to develop all-out ties based on mutual respect and common interests.

