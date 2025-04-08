British politicians warn blind support for U.S. putting ‘us all at risk’ amid tensions with Iran

British politicians have warned that Britain’s special relationship with the United States, as it threatens to attack Iran, is “putting us all at risk.”

Zack Polanski, deputy leader of the Green Party and a London Assembly member, told The Middle East Eye on Tuesday that it is “deeply irresponsible for our international policy to always be tied to American interests.”

“At the exact time when we should be influencing the global conversation towards peace and justice,” he warned, “we are aligning ourselves with someone [Trump] determined to create more war.”

Independent Member of Parliament Ayoub Khan also said that Britain, “as a key U.S. ally,” should “encourage restraint and work towards de-escalation rather than allowing tensions to spiral into yet another devastating conflict.”

The warnings came as U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to gain the support of Middle Eastern allies for his aggressive stance toward Iran.

After Trump recently threatened airstrikes, key Middle Eastern partners—including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar—barred American warplanes from using their bases or airspace for attacks on Iran.

Analysts say this has hindered the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Tehran into negotiating a new deal on Washington’s terms.

Nevertheless, the U.S. continues to rely heavily on one critical ally, Britain.

